Zelenskyy: Security Assurances Agreement with the US is ready for signing

Ukraine, Europe and the US have worked "very fruitfully" on a peace deal, now the US must get Russia's response

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The negotiating team returns to Ukraine. The agreement on US security guarantees for Ukraine is ready for signing. About said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address.

He spoke with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov. He is waiting for a report with all the details, including those that cannot be discussed over the phone.

"There were different formats of meetings with the American and European teams. We believe that the agreement on security guarantees with the United States is ready to be signed at the highest level," Zelenskyy said.

He said that the trilateral format also discussed documents on Ukraine's recovery and economic development. It is "almost ready". Representatives of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States also worked "very substantively" on the main political document, with "full constructiveness" on Kyiv's part.

"The American side needs to get an answer from Russia: what they are willing to do and whether they can really end the war. We believe that only pressure on Russia can solve this. And only if it is sufficient," the President said.