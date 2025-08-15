Zelenskyy: There are no signals that Moscow is preparing to end the war

The President shared data from Ukrainian intelligence regarding the aggressor's plans

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war against Ukraine. This was stated by... wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

The head of state reported that he had received reports from Ukrainian intelligence and diplomats about the preparations for Putin's meeting with the US president. By Donald Trump and his plans.

"The war continues. It continues precisely because there is not only no order, but also no signals from Moscow about preparing to end this war," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that the Kremlin's intentions are also evidenced by the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"They kill on the day of negotiations, too. And that speaks volumes," the president wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia attacked five frontline cities and regions.

"Sumy – a Russian strike on the central market. Dnipropetrovsk region – strikes on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region – deliberate Russian strikes," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war.

"We are hoping for a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians respect American strength. It's all about strength," he wrote.