Moscow is not making peace proposals, but issuing ultimatums, according to a member of the US Senate Intelligence Committee

Mark Warner (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The goal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains the military and political surrender of Ukraine. This was stated by Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee. transmitsReuters.

Warner said that the American intelligence community has concluded that the Kremlin has not abandoned its intentions to destroy Ukrainian statehood.

"Putin's goal remains the complete military and political surrender of Ukraine," the senator said.

According to him, any agreements that do not provide for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine will lead to "further aggression from Moscow".

Warner stressed that Putin seeks to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbas and other territories, overthrow the country's elected government, and establish a pro-Russian regime.

"These are not peace terms. These are ultimatums that will destroy Ukraine's sovereignty, threaten freedom around the world, and make America less safe," Warner said.

On his X (Twitter) page, the senator called for / urged / appealed to "to hope for peace, but not at the expense of Ukraine's freedom or American principles."