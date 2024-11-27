Zelenskyy: Ukraine confident in EU membership within five years

The country expects the new European Commission to continue fruitful cooperation on key strategic issues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the approval of the new College of Commissioners, expressing confidence that Ukraine will join the European Union during this term.

"I wish the new European Commission success in strengthening a united Europe and enhancing the EU's role as a global leader. We look forward to continuing our productive cooperation on key strategic Ukraine-EU agenda issues. We are confident that during this Commission's term, Ukraine will achieve its strategic goal of EU membership," Zelenskyy wrote.

The European Commission president serves a five-year term, reinforcing Zelenskyy's confidence in Ukraine's accession within this timeframe.