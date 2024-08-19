Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls over 1250 square kilometers and 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast

Ukraine's President called the operation "our biggest investment in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

Ukrainian forces control over 1250 square kilometers of territory and 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a meeting with heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Zelenskyy reported that in the Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian positions are being continuously strengthened, designated areas are being stabilized, and the POW exchange fund is being actively replenished.

The President called this operation "our largest investment in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity," as Ukraine has already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation: "This is a significant result, this is one of our goals, and our actions continue."

The head of state noted that Ukraine cannot publicly discuss which specific units are involved in the Kursk operation at this time.

"I would like to thank our heroes on behalf of all of us. At present, the Russian border area opposite our Sumy region has been mostly cleared of Russian military presence. And this is also one of our operation's goals, tactical goals," Zelenskyy said.

Read also: UK gov't agrees to publicly confirm Ukrainian use of British weapons in Kursk Oblast – Sunday Times