Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to increase the quantity and quality of long-range drones

He emphasized that foreign, particularly investment funds, have started working in Ukraine's defense production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine is developing its missile potential and preparing steps regarding long-range drones to achieve greater quantity and quality, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

The President noted that he discussed the development of the defense industry with the Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is preparing steps regarding long-range drones to achieve greater quantity and quality.

He also reported that on July 25, at a meeting, they determined updated tasks both for Ukroboronprom [an association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the defense industry of Ukraine – ed.] and missile developers.

Zelenskyy said that not only state budget funds but also foreign, particularly investment funds, have started working in Ukraine's defense production.

