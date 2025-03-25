Zelenskyy: Ukraine must notify US if Russia violates truce

The president said that the official agreements do not specify a mechanism for consequences or accountability

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

If Russia breaches the truce, Ukraine must immediately inform the United States and provide evidence, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press briefing.

When asked whether the agreements reached during negotiations in Saudi Arabia included any consequences for the side that violates the ceasefire, Zelenskyy said he had posed the same question.

"The statement doesn't include this: If someone violates it, then... I understand why. The American side was very keen to ensure that the initial agreements wouldn't fall apart. So they didn't want to go into too much detail," Zelenskyy said.

He added that, as of now, the United States has stated that if Ukraine detects a truce violation, it should report it "through all channels" and provide factual evidence.

On March 23, Bloomberg reported that the United States aims to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine before Easter.

On March 24, the US State Department stated that disagreements between Ukraine and Russia, including territorial issues, would be discussed after the truce.

On March 25, the Ukrainian defense minister announced that agreements had been reached to maintain silence in the Black Sea. Any movement of Russian warships would be considered a violation, and Ukraine would exercise its right to self-defense.



