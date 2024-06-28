Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares war-ending plan, boosts arms production

"These are two parallel things: being strong on the battlefield and developing a clear, detailed plan," the president said

President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar and President Volodymyr Zelenskyи (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will prepare a detailed plan to end the war and present it to all partners this year, while simultaneously increasing arms production to maintain strength on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar.

"Of course, Ukraine will decide [when to talk about peace negotiations – ed.], but if everything depended only on Ukraine, there would be no war. Unfortunately, Russia is the occupier, and Putin wanted this war. So far, he doesn't want to end it," the Ukrainian leader stated.

According to him, the diplomatic path is Ukraine's initiative, as it is the victim in this war.

Following the June 2024 Ukraine peace summit, work continues on three detailed plans regarding energy, food security, and exchanges – the president is confident these issues will be resolved.

At the very least, Zelenskyy said, Ukraine will soon prepare a comprehensive detailed plan that will elaborate on all other points of the peace formula. This document will be provided to all Ukrainian partners.

"It's very important for us to show a plan to end the war that the majority of the world will support. This is the diplomatic path we're working on," he explained.

At the same time, the president added that not everything depends on Ukraine, and the country is increasing production of technologies, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and artillery: "Because we must be strong on the battlefield."

This is not done out of a desire to fight, but because Ukraine must be strong for peace, the Ukrainian leader noted.

"Because Russia understands nothing but strength, and respects no one but the strong. So these are two parallel things: being strong on the battlefield and developing a clear, detailed plan. And it will be ready this year," Zelenskyy concluded.

