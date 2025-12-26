Zelenskyy: US offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension

The US and Ukraine will submit security guarantees to their legislatures for ratification

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States has offered Ukraine an agreement under which security guarantees will be in effect for 15 years. This was stated in a telephone interview with Axios said the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the President, most aspects of bilateral agreements between the US and Ukraine have already been defined and codified in five documents, although one more may be added.

On the key issue of security guarantees, Zelenskyy said: "I think we are ready with these documents." He added that there are some "technical issues" that need to be discussed in more detail.

One of them is the duration of the agreement. The US has proposed a 15-year pact that can be extended.

"I think we need more than 15 years," Zelenskiy said, adding that he would recognize it as a "great success" if the US president Donald Trump will agree to this during their meeting.

According to the President, both the US and Ukraine will submit security guarantees for ratification to their legislatures.

On December 16, Politico wrote that the US encourage Ukraine to reach an agreement as soon as possible to end the war by offering security guarantees similar to NATO Article 5.

December 28 Zelenskyy should meet with Trump in Florida. Among other things, they will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.