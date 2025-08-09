Zelenskyy: We see no shift in the Russian position

Russia is offering conditions that will give it more favorable positions for resuming the war, the president believes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine sees no change in the Russian position that would indicate a desire for a real end to the war. This was stated... stated / declared / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"These days, the activity of diplomacy is extremely high. However, we do not see any shifts in the Russian position," he wrote.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Russians also "do not want to stop the killings, are investing in the war, and are imposing the idea of 'exchanging' Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory with consequences that guarantee nothing but more convenient positions for the Russians to resume the war."

He noted that all steps taken by Ukraine and its partners should bring us closer to a real end to the war, not to a change in its configuration.

Zelenskyy wrote that he had a series of phone calls with leaders of allied countries, including the Prime Minister of Great Britain. By Kieron Starmer, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and the President of France by Emmanuel Macron.

"Ukraine and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible for a real peace. It is really important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a real end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations," he wrote.