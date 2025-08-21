Zelenskyy's team denies referendum on occupied territories

Ukraine "in any case does not give up" its land, says head of the OP

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is not going to hold a referendum on constitutional amendments that would recognize Russia's occupation of the country's territories. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak in an interview to the Italian media Corriere della Sera.

"No, we are not doing this [not considering holding a referendum] and at the moment we do not intend to give up any part of our land. But today we are realists, and we know that the aggressor has occupied some regions, and at the moment we are not able to liberate them by armed force," the official said.

At the same time, Yermak added, Ukraine wants to put an end to the war and prevent its recurrence in the future.

"Zelenskyy will discuss this with [dictator] Putin. It should be clarified that it was agreed with the Americans that there are no preconditions for the summit," the OP chief said.

He also noted that the negotiations should be conducted based on the current front line, and "in any case, we do not give up our national territories."

"We take note of the situation that has developed as a result of the war and want to talk about it," the official explained.