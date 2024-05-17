The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is changing dynamically, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," fighting in this sector, hold back the occupiers and inflict losses on their personnel and equipment.

Voloshyn said, "In certain areas near Pokrovsk, the occupiers had limited tactical success due to the intensive effects of fire, while in other areas the defenders regained their lost positions".

The enemy continues to attempt attacks on the axes Ocheretyne – Novooleksandrivka and Tonenke – Umanske.

He added that recently, in this sector, an anti-tank missile unit of the 47th Mechanized Brigade destroyed "a significant number of Russian armored vehicles" in one shift.

Specifically, four tanks, two IFVs, three APCs, two light multipurpose armored tractors, and one buggy were destroyed or damaged.

Map: DeepState

