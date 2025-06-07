A large fire broke out at a bitumen plant in Russia next to a Lukoil facility – video, photos
In the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, a fire broke out at a bitumen plant near the Lukoil oil refinery, local sources and the occupying authorities report. The cause is unknown. The video at the beginning of the news contains obscene language, 18+.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry stated that in the village of Opalikha near Kstovo, tanks with bitumen caught fire, spilling the substance over an area of 100 square meters.
The occupiers write that the open fire was extinguished on 4,000 m2.
The exact causes of the incident are unknown.
Not far from the bitumen plant is the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez plant, which is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.
- On January 29, LIGA.net's interlocutor at the GUR reported that special service drones hit the Russian Lukoil oil depot in Kstovo.