Ukrainian defenders from the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces "at a fairly solid distance" struck at the improvised formations and equipment of the occupiers in the Kursk region. This was told to LIGA.net by the head of the unit's media group, Oleksiy Godzenko.

Initially, the branch of the military itself published a video with the defeats: in particular, the military discovered and destroyed a warehouse of anti-tank mines that the occupiers had left in the landing without proper camouflage – "for which they paid the price."

"The number of hits on the video is the result of the group's work over the past few weeks. The hits were inflicted by FPV drones. I can't specify the depth, but it's a fairly solid distance from the line of combat contact. That is, so solid that they allowed themselves to dump a bunch of anti-tank mines right in an open area," the unit's communications officer told LIGA.net.

Godzenko added that one of the battalion's groups has been operating in Kursk since September 2024 and is part of the consolidated detachment of unmanned systems "Jmil".

In addition to this object, using drones, the defenders hit the Z-STS "Akhmat" armored vehicle, built to order by Kadyrov's security forces, and also targeted trucks, pickup trucks, and minibuses, which was captured on video.

"Each such destroyed target complicates the enemy's logistics and reduces its mobility on the front line," the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized.