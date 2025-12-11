Public joint stock company "Centrenergo hindered negotiations on the modernization of the Trypillia thermal power plant in Kyiv region, damaged by Russian attacks, in order not to lose the coal-fired "scheme". This is stated in investigation Bihus.Info.

The Swedish foundation Swedfund was ready to provide a grant to modernize one of the old coal-fired power units at the plant and convert it to biofuel. However, the company began to slow down negotiations, and the person who was leading them was fired.

According to journalists, the negotiations were led by a former expert from the Reform Support Office, Olha Yevstyhnieieva. She advised Centrenergo and negotiated with Swedfund, which was ready to provide funds for the development of a feasibility study for the construction of a new power unit at the TPP.

Yevstigneeva said that Centrenergo cannot attract investor funds. The company does not provide money because it is a coal company. European donors do not support companies with coal as their main profile.

At first, Centrenergo agreed to the modernization and signed up for the first stage - the development of a decarbonization roadmap (a step-by-step instruction for a certain period of time that shows a gradual transition from coal to something more environmentally friendly).

According to Yevstigniieva, the European Investment Bank agreed to provide a grant of 400,000 euros to the project. After that, she turned to Swedfund, a Swedish foundation that has funded similar initiatives in Ukraine, to launch a project to switch from coal to environmentally friendly biofuels.

For some time, Yevstigneeva negotiated with the fund. However, later, according to the woman, Centrenergo began to sabotage the process.

"First, they said that our biofuel market was not developed. Then they said: "What are we going to do if the demand for coal falls," the expert quotes.

Yevstigneeva explained that it is unprofitable for Centrenergo to switch from coal to biofuels or even to modernize to reduce its consumption in order not to lose demand for coal.

The story notes that Centrenergo is regularly involved in scandals related to coal purchases. The journalists reminded that in previous years, when the company was de facto controlled by the structures of businessman Ihor Koloiiskyibuying coal cheaply, the "gaskets" resold it to Centrenergo at a substantial markup.

After Kolomoisky's influence was neutralized, nothing changed significantly. Journalists recalled the situation when Centrenergo paid a little-known company more than UAH 130 million in advance for coal that it never received.

The investigation notes that such situations are not uncommon, and the company can pay hundreds of millions without receiving coal at all or receiving it partially and of extremely poor quality.

REFERENCE The main activities of Centrenergo are the production of electricity supplied to the wholesale electricity market of Ukraine and the production of heat. The company's share in the total electricity production of Ukraine is about 8%, and in the structure of heat generation - about 18%. The company includes three thermal power plants: Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region, Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region, and Vuhlehirska TPP in Donetsk region (temporarily occupied territory).

In November, Bihus.Info reported that Centrenergo issued UAH 132 million to a private company prepayment under a coal supply contract. However, the company failed to deliver the coal and did not return the balance of the advance payment.