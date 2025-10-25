Ukraine expects to receive the first Gripen aircraft from Sweden next year. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled," the President said.

He recalled the agreement with Sweden to purchase Gripen fighters.

"We are counting on 150 such aircraft for Ukraine, and the first ones should appear next year," Zelensky added.

In his opinion, Gripen is part of Ukraine's security guarantees. Such Air Force will be able to protect the Ukrainian sky "one hundred percent".

"There has never been such a large-scale agreement on combat aircraft for Ukraine. This is a historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it," the President summarized .

on October 22, Zelenskiy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the development of air capabilities. The document will open up opportunities for an export agreement to supply Ukraine with up to 150 modern Gripen fighter jets.

When asked about the likely timeline, Kristersson said that deliveries would begin in about three years.

In July 2024, the Swedish Foreign Minister said that there was a willingness to give Ukraine Gripen fighter jets, but Kyiv refused them, as it decided that having two fighter systems – F-16 and Gripen – at the same time was too much.

On September 4, 2025, the Swedish Defense Minister said that the country was open to selling Ukraine modern Gripen fighter jets, but after the war ended.