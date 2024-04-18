On the night of April 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched missile strikes and hit military targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, releasing a video of the missile launches and the aftermath of the attack.

As a result of the attack, the enemy lost four launchers of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, a command post of anti-aircraft defense units, three radar stations, and Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment.

Earlier, such data on the losses of the occupants as a result of the attack on the airfield in occupied Dzhankoi were published by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR).

The General Staff noted that the number of damaged aircraft and enemy personnel is carefully concealed.

Read also: Russia moves Kalibr missile-carrying ships to Caspian Sea – Zelenskyy