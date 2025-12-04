In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a fighter jet of the enemy army. About it said the DIU press service released the video.

On Thursday, December 4, at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea, fighters of the "Primari" special forces unit shot down a Russian MiG-29 multipurpose fighter jet.

The DIU noted that that night, the airfield radar complex "Irtysh" near the temporarily occupied Simferopol also came under attack from the "Primar".

The intelligence service added that they continue to weaken Russian air defense on the temporarily occupied peninsula by destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems and aircraft.

REFERENCE The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation Soviet multirole fighter aircraft that first flew in 1977 and became one of the most mass-produced combat aircraft of its class. It is designed to gain air superiority and is capable of performing maneuvering combat at short and medium distances. The aircraft is equipped with two turbojet engines that provide high speed and maneuverability. This fighter can use a wide range of weapons: guided and unguided missiles, as well as air bombs. Despite its age, it is still in operation in many countries, with modernized versions taking part in combat operations.