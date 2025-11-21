Intelligence burns down Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea – video
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The "Ghost" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked Russian air defense systems and set fire to a helicopter in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Video of the robot showed in the GUR.
As a result of the attack, the ship's Ka-27 multifunctional helicopter and several air defense systems were damaged, namely:
→ airfield radar complex "lyra-A10"
→ Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U";
→ "Nebo-SV" radar in a dome design;
→ P-18 Terek radar.
The Russians tried to intercept the reconnaissance drones with a missile from the Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile system, but they managed to evade. This moment was captured on video along with the movement of migratory birds in the Crimean sky.
- november 10 Special Operations Forces struck the occupiers' oil depot in Crimea
Comments (0)