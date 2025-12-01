Recently, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the area of storage and launch of attack drones in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About this, reported command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and released a video of the strike.

On the night of November 28, units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck a storage and launch area for Shahed-type strike UAVs near Chauda in Crimea.

The military noted that the occupiers are constantly using this territory in the south of Crimea to launch various types of strike UAVs at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

On November 23, soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces a chemical plant was hit in Yana Kapa (Krasnoperekopsk) in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Prior to that, the GID burned in Crimea air defense systems and an enemy helicopter.