Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow to make an offer to the Russian dictator to recognize the territories

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The United States is ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories to ensure an agreement to end the war. This was reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump will send a special envoy to Moscow Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to make a direct offer to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin.

The plan to recognize the territory, which violates US diplomatic traditions, is likely to be implemented despite the fears of Ukraine's European allies, the journalists noted.

"It's becoming more and more obvious that the Americans don't care about Europe's position. They say that Europeans can do whatever they want," said one of the interlocutors.

The initial 28-point "peace plan" proposed by the United States included the recognition of Crimea and two eastern regions of Donbas as Russian. The strategy also provided for the "de facto" recognition of the territories held by Russia behind the contact line in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions after a ceasefire agreement was concluded.

In Geneva, Ukrainian and American officials agreed on a new 19-point plan that is less favorable to Moscow. However, numerous interlocutors suggest that the American proposals for recognition remain part of the strategy.

Washington's proposal for recognition has caused concern among its European allies, who have repeatedly ruled out supporting a peace deal that allows for redrawing borders by force.

After the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Wednesday, a statement from the leaders said that "they were clear on the principle that borders should not be changed by force."

"This remains one of the fundamental principles for maintaining stability and peace in Europe and beyond," the Europeans added.