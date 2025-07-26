Police of Moldova said, which recorded the payment of money for participation in the rally. Local media outlet Newsmaker writes that it happened at a joint rally of four pro-Russian parties.

"The police recorded several cases when people were offered and received money for participating in the rally," law enforcement officials said.

According to them, two minors, aged 14 and 17, were also promised money – an unknown man persuaded them by phone to come to the rally, and later they were to be paid 300 lei (about EUR 15,25).

The police announce that "both those who paid and those who accepted money for participating in the protest will be documented" and indicate that they continue to work on identifying the lawbreakers.

Law enforcement video shows the man receiving and counting money, and later shows him being detained.

The Newsmaker media reported that the incidents occurred at a rally organized in Chișinău by four pro-Russian parties – Socialists, Communists, Heart of Moldova, and Future of Moldova.