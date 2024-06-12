On June 12, a Russian airstrike hit a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, leaving six dead and 11 injured, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also released a video of the incident.

Zelenskyy said that all necessary services are currently working at the site.

"Modern air defense systems can provide maximum protection for our people, cities, and positions. We urgently need them," the president said.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, informed that an assistance center had been set up at 36A Heroiv Pidpilnykiv Avenue, in the shelter of school #17.

Updates:

6:45 PM: The National Police reports that the death toll has risen to eight, with at least 21 people injured, including two children. Four people remain missing.

7:15 PM: The Prosecutor General's Office reports that the death toll from the attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to nine. 29 people were injured, including five children.

