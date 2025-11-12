Ukrainian defenders foiled an attempt by the occupiers to break into Kostiantynivka and its surroundings in Donetsk region, taking advantage of the thick fog. About this said 28 separate mechanized brigade.

"The Russians decided to take advantage of the thick fog in the Kostiantynivka sector. Under its cover, they tried to break through to Kostiantynivka and the surrounding area. The occupiers pulled a lot of personnel, hoping for a surprise. It didn't work out," the statement said.

However, the brigade's scouts detected the movement of the occupiers' groups in time, and the fighters met them "hotly" - the fog became a trap for the invaders themselves, as they could not see where they were coming from, and the defenders worked "clearly and precisely," the 28th Brigade added.

"As a result, the occupants received a powerful rebuff. The losses of personnel are significant. Some groups retreated, the rest remained in the fields. Their equipment was also crippled, so they have less to attack with next time," the unit said.

The brigade emphasized that Kostyantynivka is under Ukrainian control.

According to the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate, at one point the gray zone approached the city, with the distance to the front line being about 6 kilometers in a straight line. Changes to this map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

