The National Police of Ukraine reported dismantling a corruption scheme for draft evaders in the Ternopil Oblast, with officials from the territorial recruitment center arrested.

The suspects are officials from one of the region's territorial recruitment centers. Police estimate the scheme's monthly earnings at $100,000 – $150,000.

The National Police states that with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces leadership, law enforcement obtained information about recruitment center officials profiting from draft dodgers.

Photo: National Police

The department notes that each service had its price, ranging from $1,000 to $15,000:

→ $2,000 for updating military registration data, placing a corresponding barcode on temporary certificates, and the prospect of avoiding mobilization;

→ $5,000 – $15,000 for influencing military medical commission members to disqualify individuals from military service;

→ The same amount for "assistance" in transferring from combat units to the rear with the prospect of discharge.

According to the investigation, the scheme's organizer was aided by five accomplices.

Regional police chief Serhiy Zyubanenko added that the suspects created artificial obstacles for those legally entitled to deferment and mobilized such individuals to boost the performance indicators of the territorial recruitment centers.

These individuals were then discharged for money – the National Police reports that almost 150 people were "helped" this way.

With the regional administration's assistance, law enforcement also discovered that civilian individuals were helping recruitment center officials – all involved parties are currently being identified.

Police reported conducting 38 searches in Ternopil and Lviv oblasts alongside KORD special forces: approximately $100,000, 80,000 euros (around $86,800), 2 million hryvnias (around $48,500), official documentation, computer equipment, and other potential evidence were found and seized.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

The scheme's organizer was notified of suspicion during a meeting at the Ternopil regional administration, where recruitment center leaders were discussing the organization and implementation of human and transport resource mobilization.

The official is suspected of accepting an offer, promise, or receiving a bribe (undue advantage) in large amounts. This article carries a sentence of five to ten years in prison with confiscation.

Another suspect, considered an accomplice by the investigation, faces three to eight years, also with confiscation. He is suspected of accepting an offer, promise, or receiving a bribe for himself or another person to influence an official's decision-making, combined with extortion of such undue advantage.

Police are also considering charging the alleged organizer and five other suspects under the same articles but as part of a criminal organization.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.