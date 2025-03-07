Overnight into Friday, March 7, a Russian bombardment rocked Slovyansk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, wounding seven people, including two girls aged 3 and 4, according to Slovyansk city military administration head Vadym Lyakh, Donetsk regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin, and the Donetsk Oblast police.

Police reported that Russia dropped an FAB-250 bomb on the city, though Lyakh referred to multiple guided aerial bombs hitting the Topolyna Street area.

The strike damaged 28 houses and five cars.

On February 24, Russia hit Slovyansk with guided bombs, killing one person and injuring two.

The next day, February 25, a Russian strike on Kramatorsk left one dead and 16 wounded.