Russia trying to capture Maksymilyanivka near Kurakhove: tanks, IFVs thrown into assault – video

Russian forces launched a new offensive on the Kurakhove front, one of the hottest spots on the battlefield, with Ukrainian troops destroying several tanks and armored vehicles, according to the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade.

On Sunday, the aggressor attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense, capture Maksymilyanivka, and create conditions for further advancement on Kurakhove.

The enemy initiated assault actions aimed at dispersing Ukrainian firepower and drones, the 46th Brigade reported.

Seven tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles advanced towards the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers. As a result of the combat engagement, two tanks and five IFVs were destroyed. Two damaged Russian tanks managed to retreat.

"The fate of 28 dismounted occupiers is known only to the Almighty," the 46th Brigade stated.

Map: DeepState

The Kurakhove front remains one of the hottest spots on the battlefield, with dozens of engagements occurring daily. The 79th Brigade is also active in the area, having repeatedly repelled Russian columns on this section of the front.

On October 13, it was reported that the 79th Brigade repelled another massive Russian attack and destroyed nearly 10 pieces of equipment.

On October 17, paratroopers reported another massive Russian assault as the enemy attacked with dozens of IFVs accompanied by infantry and six tanks, but the attempt was unsuccessful.