Ukrainian defenders localized the situation after Russian landing attempt in Novopavlivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, said 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems. The video at the beginning of the text shows the bodies of the occupiers, 18+.

"Breakthrough" in Novopavlivka or "Novopavlivka landing". There was an attempt – the situation was localized [...] The 59th Brigade lent a hand. The reinforcement worked in time," the post reads.

According to the unit, the occupiers' losses amounted to 15 people killed, and two more invaders were taken prisoner by Ukraine (this moment was captured on video).

"The enemy infantry and equipment were destroyed by joint work: The UAVs of the 59th Brigade, the assault battalion and friendly units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the video says.

The military also reported the destruction of one Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle and the capture of a BMP-1KSh as a trophy.

Earlier, the Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate wrote that the Russians stormed Novopavlivka on November 14.

"Taking advantage of the fog, the Russians set up a pontoon crossing between Yalta and Dachne and transported about 10 pieces of equipment. Unfortunately, they were detected too late, so the enemy managed to disperse the troops in the central and southern parts of the village, who scattered to shelters," the researchers noted.

According to them, as of the evening of that day, at least one tank and an infantry fighting vehicle had been destroyed, the fate of the rest of the equipment was unknown; the defenders were taking measures to detect and defeat the Russians.

Deepstate pointed out that Russian equipment "managed to come again", so the number of occupants in the village was "definitely not two or three persons".

Novopavlivka is located about 4.5 kilometers from the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Map: Deepstate

Novopavlivka – white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)