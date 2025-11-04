A staff member of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, whose home was searched at night, was involved in surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office. About said press service of the UCP and published the video.

According to the prosecutor's office, on November 3, at 06:10, an unknown man installed surveillance cameras on a canopy over the entrance to a residential building opposite the OGP building. At 14:53, another person removed the devices.

The cameras were installed in special locations to record the entrances and exits of all employees. The prosecutor's office claims that this actually ensured, under martial law, the total removal of information from the building of the state body.

In particular, information on vehicles, license plates, movement schedule and recording of officials, including those working in the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the possible illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy. Law enforcement officers managed to identify one of the men.

"Given the martial law, the specifics of the operation of the facility under state protection and the need for an immediate response, it was decided to conduct searches at his place of residence," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The PGO added that during the search, the man said that he was a full-time employee of the NABU and provided an official ID. He confirmed that he was taking away the technical means of surveillance of the prosecutor's office that had been installed earlier.

At the same time, the NABU officer was unable to provide clear explanations of the legal grounds for the covert measures, only stating that he was "fulfilling the instructions of the management".