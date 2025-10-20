NABU announces searches of relatives of detective who investigated high-profile cases. The SBU commented

SBU officers (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Security Service of Ukraine is indeed conducting searches at the relatives of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, but assured that the investigative actions are carried out in accordance with the law. This was reported by the SBU press service in a comment to LIGA.net.

The SBU, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, conducts searches within one of the previously opened criminal proceedings on illicit enrichment and legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime.

The special service added that the searches are being conducted on a number of people, including relatives of the NABU official. The SBU assured that they are taking place in strict compliance with the law.

Earlier, the NABU reported that on Monday, October 20, the SBU conducted searches at the relatives of a detective who investigated a number of high-profile cases, including abuses in the energy sector (Rotterdam+) and at railway enterprises, including on suspicion of embezzlement of funds for the purchase of transformers by the former head of the SBU department, as well as illegal enrichment of the general and former head of the special service department.

The NABU added that it continues to fulfill its duties in accordance with the law, ensuring the inevitability of responsibility for corruption crimes, regardless of the positions and influence of the persons involved.

On July 21, the SBU and the OGP announced the exposure of NABU detective Magamedrasulov for doing business in Russia. According to the investigation, he has contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation and helps his father conduct illegal trade with the aggressor state.

On August 22, the SBU announced new evidence of NABU official Magamedrasulov and his father's hemp trade with Russia. And on September 16, he received a new suspicion.

On August 8, the SBU responded to statements about the "groundlessness" of the suspicions against NABU detectives and pressure and called them an attempt to exert public pressure on representatives of the judiciary.