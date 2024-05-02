Chasiv Yar, which has been under constant Russian shelling for several months, today resembles the ruins of occupied Bakhmut and Avdiivka, reported the Associated Press and published a corresponding video.

New drone footage obtained by the AP shows massive destruction in Chasiv Yar, where almost no buildings remain intact, and homes and municipal institutions stand charred. The town, once home to 12,000 people, is now virtually deserted.

"The strategically important [town] has been under attack by Russian forces for months. Capturing it would give Russia control of a hilltop from which it can attack other cities that form the backbone of Ukraine’s eastern defenses," AP said.

The situation around the Time Ravine as of May 2 (Map: Deepstate)

Rows of high-rise buildings in Chasiv Yar were blackened from the explosions, houses and public buildings were badly damaged. The golden dome of the church remains intact, but the building itself appears badly damaged.

"The destruction underscores Russia’s scorched-earth tactics throughout more than two years of war, as its troops have killed and displaced thousands of civilians," the article says.

On April 6, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that, despite the fierce fighting east of Chasiv Yar, the town remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.

On April 14, General Syrskyi reported that the Russian military leadership had set its occupation forces the task of capturing Chasiv Yar by May 9.

On April 25, the National Guard reported that the Russian army is trying to storm in the area of Chasiv Yar, around Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, as well as on the Orihiv axis. Russian troops are also actively using drones on the southern front.