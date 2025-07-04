Ukrainian servicemen destroyed a Russian flag that the occupiers had erected on the border with Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which also published a video of the event.

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group erected a tricolor flag in the area of the "Gremyach" checkpoint, which is on the border between the aggressor state and Ukraine in the Chernihiv region.

The General Staff stated that the occupiers resort to such provocations in the areas bordering Ukraine for propaganda purposes.

Another provocation by the occupiers has failed – Ukrainian border guards detected it in time, and soldiers of the 15th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian tricolor.

The appearance of "presence" of Russian troops in the territory of the Chernihiv region has been destroyed, the General Staff emphasized.