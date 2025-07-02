The General Staff confirmed the incursion of a Russian reconnaissance group into Dachne, the Defense Forces destroyed it

The occupiers continue to attempt to cross the administrative boundary between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Photo: Wikimapia)

A few days ago, one of the small Russian reconnaissance groups managed to penetrate the settlement of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but was destroyed by the Defense Forces. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to military sources, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to repel the onslaught of the occupiers, who do not abandon attempts to cross the administrative boundary of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The enemy is unsuccessful in achieving this goal, no matter how many "meat grinder" assaults they conduct using small infantry and reconnaissance groups.

A few days ago, one of the reconnaissance groups managed to penetrate Datchne in Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers managed to take a photo with the Russian tricolor, but this was their last activity – Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the invaders.

The General Staff noted that in one of the subsequent assaults, two Russian servicemen were luckier. They survived and were taken prisoner by the Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replenishing the exchange fund.

"Therefore, the reports of Russian propaganda about the seizure of a bridgehead in Dnipropetrovsk region do not correspond to reality. Datchne remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian propagandists claimed that Russian troops had captured the first settlement in the Dnipropetrovsk region – the village of Dachne. The occupiers published a video showing the tricolor flag.