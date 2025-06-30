Kovalenko stated that there is no breakthrough in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Center for Strategic Communications refuted the claims of Russian propagandists about the capture of a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Andriy Kovalenko (Photo: @andrii___kovalenko)

Russian troops have not broken through the defenses of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and have not entered its territory. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to him, heavy fighting is taking place near the administrative border of the region.