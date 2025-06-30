Kovalenko stated that there is no breakthrough in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Russian troops have not broken through the defenses of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and have not entered its territory. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
According to him, heavy fighting is taking place near the administrative border of the region.
"As of today, the Russians have not broken through into Dnipropetrovsk region. Fighting is taking place near the administrative border, and the Russians are also flying FPV drones into Dnipropetrovsk region. But there is no breakthrough yet, the fighting is difficult," he wrote.
Earlier on June 30, Russian propaganda outlets reported that the occupiers had crossed the administrative borders of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and seized the village of Dachne.The first reports that the Russians had entered the territory of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast appeared on May 21. At that time, Russian propaganda outlets circulated a photograph allegedly showing the advance of Russian troops to the oblast's borders.The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, denied this information .On June 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told LIGA.net that the Russians had not entered Dnipropetrovsk region.