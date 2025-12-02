The Special Operations Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck at Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. About this reported command of the SSO.

On the night of December 1, special forces units hit targets in Luhansk and Donetsk regions with drones.

In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones hit a place of accumulation of personnel in Pokrovsk, and in Biloyarivka, Donetsk district, they hit an ammunition depot of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the aggressor state.

In the Luhansk region, in the village of Denezhnykove, a fuel and lubricants depot of the 3rd motorized rifle division was hit.