Special Operations Forces showed an exclusive video of the fire damage to the "Shahed" storage, manning and launching base in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The strike was carried out in the evening of November 5 by the joint efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the intelligence of the 414th separate brigade of the Magyar Birds Unmanned Systems Force, and the rocket and artillery forces.

The Russian base was located on the territory of the former international airport (DAP).

The military noted that more than 90% of the launched UAVs hit their targets. The strike resulted in a powerful explosion and subsequent detonation, which was recorded on video by numerous eyewitnesses.

"The development of this complex target was a months-long, painstaking intelligence operation assembled from small pieces of puzzle," said Robert "Magyars" Brovdi, Commander of the SFB .