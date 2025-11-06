Ukrainian Armed Forces show video of strike on Shaheda base in Donetsk: 90% of drones reached the target - video
Special Operations Forces showed an exclusive video of the fire damage to the "Shahed" storage, manning and launching base in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.
The strike was carried out in the evening of November 5 by the joint efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the intelligence of the 414th separate brigade of the Magyar Birds Unmanned Systems Force, and the rocket and artillery forces.
The Russian base was located on the territory of the former international airport (DAP).
The military noted that more than 90% of the launched UAVs hit their targets. The strike resulted in a powerful explosion and subsequent detonation, which was recorded on video by numerous eyewitnesses.
"The development of this complex target was a months-long, painstaking intelligence operation assembled from small pieces of puzzle," said Robert "Magyars" Brovdi, Commander of the SFB .
- In the evening of November 5, explosions were heard in Donetsk, It was reported that a BC warehouse was hit with secondary explosions. The video that was circulating online showed the moment of the strike and a powerful explosion.
- The strike was confirmed by the commander of the Magyar Brigade. Also on the night of November 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Volgograd Oil Refinery and several fuel and lubricant depots in Crimea.
Comments (0)