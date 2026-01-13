The Ukrainian military has confirmed that a new American anti-aircraft missile system Tempest is in service with the defense. Related video was published by Air Command "Center".

They noted that this weapon was created to respond to modern challenges and threats and that the Tempest is "highly mobile, rapidly deployable and deadly to enemy targets."

Read also Why Ukrainian AI drones failed to take off in 2024 and whether they will succeed in 2026

The military added that the unit that uses this SAM has already destroyed 21 Shahed kamikaze drones.

Earlier, Tempest appeared in a video from the Center Command with New Year's greetings, as noted by Defense Express.

This complex from V2X was first presented in October 2025.

The media noted that the Tempest uses AGM-114L Longbow missiles, which can cost about $100,000 to shoot down targets, making it expensive to use such weapons to intercept the Shaheds.

"Although, of course, in the context of Russia's increasing production of these weapons, such not-so-cheap options are forced to be used to destroy attack drones," Defense Express admitted.

The Center Air Command operates in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and partially Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions.