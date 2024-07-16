At midnight on June 16, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian S-300 complex in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk oblast, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The strike occurred at midnight in the Donetsk Oblast. It was carried out by the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Syrskyi said that according to intelligence data, the destruction of the occupiers' radar station and launchers has been confirmed, but more detailed information is being clarified.

The Commander-in-Chief mentioned that previously, over 20 launchers and about 15 radar stations of the invaders had already been destroyed.

"We continue to systematically destroy the potential of Russian air defense, creating favorable conditions for the successful use of strike aviation assets," the military official concluded.

At the end of the video, the Russian complex is seen being hit by a missile with a cluster warhead.

Read also: Low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast on fire after drone attack – video