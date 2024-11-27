In Russia’s Kursk region, soldiers of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) captured several dozen Russian marines, according to a statement from the SOF press service, which also released a related video.

The statement noted that during special operations in the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces inflicted significant losses on enemy personnel.

Additionally, dozens of servicemen from Russia's 810th Marine Brigade were taken prisoner.

"This is exactly how enemy marines should 'celebrate' their professional holiday," the Ukrainian military commented.