Explosions heard in Crimea, Russia claims Storm Shadow missile strikes: photos, videos

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were heard during the day on March 1, and Russia's anti-aircraft defense system was activated, as reported by local media resources.

Propagandists wrote about missile danger on the peninsula and the launch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Explosions were heard in the areas of Yevpatoria, Saky, and Sevastopol.

The local pro-Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind wrote about alleged strikes in the Saky Raion, near Simferopol and Sevastopol.

The occupiers traditionally claimed that all missiles were shot down and there were "no damages."

Read also: Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade show how they clear Kransohorivka from occupants – video