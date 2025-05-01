A video of an attack on volunteer and activist Serhiy Sternenko has appeared – the corresponding recording, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, was published by the publication Ukrainska Pravda.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to media sources, the attack on Sternenko was carried out by a woman from the Odessa region, born in 1979, who was registered and lived in Kyiv.

Sources stated that during the "carrying out of measures to identify and counter" the terrorist activities of Russian special services in Ukraine through financing channels, including using virtual assets, a person was identified who, probably at the behest of the occupiers, was preparing to commit a terrorist attack in the capital.

After receiving money from the Russian special services, the hitwoman transferred it into cash through various ATMs and bank tellers, and, following the instructions of the invaders, on April 15, she rented an apartment in the capital's elite residential complex, where Sternenko lives, the interlocutors said.

"During counterintelligence measures, it was established that the killer was visually monitoring Sternenko and on May 1 attempted to assassinate him and was detained by the special unit of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine," the UP reports.