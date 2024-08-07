Fighters of the Special Operations Forces published vivid footage of the destruction of Russian equipment near Chasiv Yar: they targeted, in particular, the enemy armored car Tigr. The corresponding video was published by the press service of the SOF.

The SOF operator "Yakut" said that in addition to the Tigr, the Defense Forces managed to "hunt down" a cannon.

"If this war has already been dubbed the war of drones and artillery, then we are doing our part with the 'birds' perfectly," he added.

On July 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that women were recorded in Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups operating near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

As of the morning of August 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, 10 battles had been fought in the Kramatorsk sector, in particular near Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske.