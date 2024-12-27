2 killed, 2 injured in Russia's FPV drone attack on Chasiv Yar

Two men were fatally injured, prosecutors said

Chasiv Yar (Photo by 24th Mechanized Brigade)

On December 26, Russian forces used an FPV drone to attack a multi-story residential building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

The attack fatally injured two men, aged 60 and 64. Two others, aged 27 and 55, sustained limb injuries, with one requiring hospitalization.

The multi-story building also sustained damage in the strike.

The Bakhmut District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident, classifying it as a war crime.