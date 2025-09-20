36 injured in Dnipro as a result of massive Russian attack
The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration)

The number of casualties in Dnipro has increased as a result of a nighttime Russian attack. This was reported to by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, as of Saturday evening, there were 36 victims. Eight of them are still in the hospital. Other victims are under outpatient care.

Lysak said that throughout the day, the consequences of the attack on the region were being eliminated. Utilities, police, medics, rescuers, volunteers and international organizations worked in Dnipro.

Rescuers extinguished the fires. After the inspection, it was decided to temporarily relocate the residents of the entrance of the most damaged high-rise building. This is about 100 residents. Everyone was offered temporary housing, but no applications were received. People will stay with relatives.

In addition to apartment buildings and private houses, several schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, and infrastructure were destroyed in Dnipro.

36 injured in Dnipro as a result of massive Russian attack
Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k OVA
