The Russians launched 579 drones, eight Iskanders, and 32 cruise missiles. There were hits in 20 locations

On the night of September 20, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 20, Russia launched 579 drones of various types, eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 32 X-101 cruise missiles at Ukraine. The air defense forces neutralized 583 air targets, but there were some hits, reported Air Force.

The military notes that during the attack, the enemy used the tactic of simultaneously striking at designated targets with a large number of missiles and UAVs of various types.

During the air strike, tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, effectively practiced against enemy cruise missiles.

As of 09:00, the air defense has shot down 583 air targets:

→ 552 drones of various types;

→ two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

→ 29 X-101 cruise missiles.

The hits of ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and the downed aircraft (wreckage) fell at 10 locations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthe report said that Dnipro and its region, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and communities in Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were under attack.

The body of a 46-year-old man was found dead in a private house in Khmelnytsky region while extinguishing a fire.

In the Kyiv region, damage was reported in Boryspil, Obukhiv and Bucha districts, where garages, private houses and cars were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region, ballistic missile and drone strikes destroyed industrial facilities in Mykolaiv, damaged a farm in Snihurivska community, residential buildings and civilian transport.

In Odesa region, a farm warehouse caught fire as a result of shelling and a building with agricultural machinery was destroyed.