A drone crashes in the yard of a high-rise building in Odesa, damaging infrastructure – photos

As a result of an enemy attack in the evening of December 18, civilian infrastructure and homes were damaged in Odesa

Attack on Odesa (Photo: t.me/odesaMVA)

On the evening of December 18, Russia attacked Odesa. Drone debris fell in the yard of a high-rise building, reported serhiy Lysak, head of the city military administration.

The attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and local residents' homes. As of 21:35, there were no reports of casualties.

Operational headquarters and relevant services are working on the ground. They are inspecting and assessing the damage and providing assistance to the residents. Before that, the Air Force warned about the danger of drones from the southwest in the direction of Odesa.

Pros data "Dumskaya", we are talking about at least two high-rise buildings. One of them is located on Lustdorfska Road. The second one is on Pedagogichna Street, formerly the Acapulco residential complex.

UPDATED at 22:47. The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, reported that one of the strike drones hit the balcony of the 22nd floor of a multi-story building. In another building, the drone hit damaged the facade and an apartment on the 15th floor: windows were broken, property was damaged.

In both cases, there was no further fire. There was no information about injuries or deaths.

Attack on Odesa (Photo: t.me/odesaMVA)

Attack on Odesa (Photo: t.me/odesaMVA)

Attack on Odesa (Photo: t.me/odesaMVA)

Attack on Odesa (Photo: t.me/odesaMVA)