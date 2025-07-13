Consequences of the bad weather in Kharkiv (Photo: Facebook of Yulia Orlova)

Due to the strong wind and downpour that hit Kharkiv on the evening of July 12, the Vivat publishing house warehouse in Kharkiv was damaged, and part of the products were destroyed. This was reported... reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (the) (formal) gave word to the effect that (the) (informal) Yulia Orlova, CEO and co-owner of the publishing house.

The publishing house has started an inventory to determine the extent of the damage.

"Last night, a powerful hurricane swept through Kharkiv and tore off part of the roof of our Vivat warehouse. Many books are flooded; we will only be able to name the real extent of the damage after inventory – we still need to remove the books from the upper shelves, check the lower ones and dry everything we can save," Orlova wrote.

She warned that the delivery of online orders and batches of new products to partners would be delayed.

"Please be understanding if your package arrives later than usual. We need some extra time," she addressed the customers.

Photo: Facebook of Yulia Orlova

Photo: Facebook of Yulia Orlova

Photo: Facebook of Yulia Orlova