Bodies of three children recovered from under rubble of five-story building in Kryvyi Rih

A whole family died in Kryvyi Rih. A woman and her three children were pulled out from under the rubble. The youngest victim is a two-month-old girl

Photo: SES

The bodies of three children were recovered from the rubble of a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, which was hit by a Russian ballistic missile on Monday, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Russia struck the building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile on the morning of November 11.

The body of a third child, less than a year old, was found under the rubble of the five-story building this morning. In total, four people died as a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih. The search and rescue operation has been completed.

Late in the evening, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble.

A correspondent for the national telethon program reported that an entire family perished in Kryvyi Rih. The bodies of boys aged 10 and 2, as well as a two-month-old girl, were recovered from the debris.

In the night of November 11, Russia launched three airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 20 others.

Additionally, the aggressor used strike drones to kill five people in Mykolaiv.

Overnight on November 10, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast with KABs (guided aerial bombs), trapping people in a multi-story building.