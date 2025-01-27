Death toll rises to 14 in Zaporizhzhia after Russia's 500-kilogram FAB bomb attack on January 8
The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8 has risen, as reported by Regina Kharchenko, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council and acting mayor.
A woman who was critically injured passed away in a city hospital despite doctors' efforts to save her.
The strike on January 8 was the most extensive in terms of casualties for Zaporizhzhia.
As of the morning of January 10, 13 people were confirmed dead, and 123 were injured. Among the injured, 66 were hospitalized (11 in critical condition in intensive care), while 50 were receiving outpatient treatment.
The attack occurred during rush hour (between 3:30 and 4:00 PM) in a densely populated area as residents were returning from work. Two minibuses were destroyed, resulting in passenger fatalities. Two people died in a tram, and 36 cars were damaged.
Initially, the attack was reported to involve KAB guided aerial bombs, but it was later determined that FAB-500 bombs with a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK) were used, enhancing the flight range and targeting precision.