Double terrorist attack in Kyiv: law enforcement announces detention of perpetrators – photos, video

Three men are detained six hours after explosions in Darnytsia district that killed one National Guard member and injured three others

Detention of persons (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office)

Law enforcement officials have announced the arrest of three perpetrators of a double terrorist attack in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv on December 11. This was reported by the To the National Police, To the Security Service of Ukraine and Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The detention took place in a rented apartment within six hours of the bombings. All three are Ukrainian citizens, natives of Odesa and Donetsk regions, aged 23, 27 and 25.

According to law enforcement, the men worked as construction laborers in Kyiv.

It was established that one of the detainees received an "order" via Telegram to manufacture and install an explosive device for $1000. The customer also provided instructions for its manufacture and money to purchase all the necessary components.

Having agreed to perform such a task, the man engaged two acquaintances. After purchasing all the components and receiving the necessary instructions, the accomplices manufactured explosive devices in a rented apartment and installed them in the Darnytskyi district in the territory patrolled by the National Guard of Ukraine.

To broadcast and coordinate the explosion, the perpetrators installed mobile phones near the site of the attack, which transmitted video to the enemy online.

Both explosions took place in an industrial area patrolled by the National Guard. The first explosion occurred when two National Guard members were passing near an explosive device. As a result, one of them was killed, and the other serviceman and the guard of the location sustained injuries of varying severity.

Another explosion occurred when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. Two more police officers were injured in the explosion.

The men are being served with a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons that resulted in the death of a person (10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with or without confiscation of property).

